The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) in partnership with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), and the GUBA will organise a day’s event to showcase the rich Ghanaian culture and promote local businesses.
A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the event to be held at the Accra Polo Club is dubbed, “A Taste of Ghana: Rock Your African Print”.
