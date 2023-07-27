GIPC secures International support for memorable 2023 Ghana Club 100 Awards

Koku Devitor

The 2023 edition of the annual Ghana Club 100 Awards promises to be spectacular as the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has secured the support of the MIE Group Limited, a Dubai-based Chinese trade and investments service company towards organizing the awards.

The Awards will be preceded by the inaugural Ghana Investment and Trade Week (GITW) Exhibition and Conference in late October.

The week-long GITW to be held at t the Accra International Conference Centre will culminate in the 20th edition of the Ghana Club 100 Awards Night where leading businesses in Ghana will be recognized for their immense contributions to the country’s development.

Speaking at the launching of the twin events late Tuesday, Yofi Grant, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GIPC, expressed excitement about the grand event, marking 20 years of the Ghana Club 100 awards.

“This collaboration will amplify the Ghana and Africa story to a broader audience of potential investors from around the world. The event will not only showcase top companies in Ghana but also celebrate their achievements,” Grant said.

The ultimate goal, he said was to forge valuable partnerships and attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to accelerate development and economic growth in the country.

Turning to the economy, the CEO urged the private sector to lend strong support to the efforts by the government to revitalize the country’s economy.

Grant said the private sector had a critical role in ensuring that Ghana’s International Monetary Fund-supported economic recovery program succeeds, as the program also aimed to make the country’s investment environment healthy and attractive.

“The government is committed to engaging the private sector on further collaboration to induce growth. A strong partnership between the government and the private sector will ensure that the economy soon returns to the path of growth even beyond our own expectations,” the official said.

MIE Group has been organizing the China Trade Week in many African countries including Ghana over the last six years in support of the Chinese government’s Belt and Roads Initiative.

Wang Hailin, Founder, and Chairman of MIE Groups Ltd, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, “We are honored to collaborate with our key industry partner GIPC to bring the ‘Ghana Investment and Trade Week’ – Summit to African and Global leaders as a transformative platform to focus on attracting FDI into Ghana.”

“GITW brings together two very important entities, China Trade Week – Ghana’ and the ‘Ghana 100 Club, into organising this ground-breaking Investment Summit where new opportunities will be explored, partnerships are formed, and the future of investment is reimagined,” Wang said.

Zahoor Ahmed, Vice President of Strategy and Partnerships at MIE Groups, Dubai, also stated that, the partnership with GIPC aligns with their shared mandate of promoting global FDI.

“It is a continuation of our journey to develop the GITW, a unique partnership that will bring together global focus from Key Source Markets from Asia, the Middle East & Europe to view and discover FDI opportunities in Ghana,” Ahmed added.