The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) will lead discussions on the country’s business climate, in its second Quarter edition of the event, slated for May 25, 2021.

The event is on the theme: “Understanding Ghana’s Tax and Exemptions Regime towards increasing investor Confidence in the Business Environment.”

A statement issued in Accra by the Centre, said the discussions would give a breakdown of the country’s tax system to aid the investor to make informed decisions.

It said the renowned CEOs gathering, would also avail a platform for key stakeholders such as the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Bank of Ghana (BoG), to delve deeper into the many tax incentives that investors could leverage.

Since the introduction of tax reforms in 1983, Ghana’s tax system has seen significant improvement, consequently doubling the tax-to-GDP ratio.

The statement said the tax regime, which was characterized by many incentives and exemptions, had engineered an enabling environment for many businesses, both local and foreign, to thrive.

It said, however, to align with current happenings, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the GIPC, Mr Yofi Grant, called for stakeholder engagements, to engender conversations on improving the current tax system.

He reiterated the essence of identifying barriers and streamlining processes to enhance operations and reinvestment opportunities for all investors in the country.

The upcoming second Quarter GIPC ‘Ghana on the Go’ CEOs’ breakfast meeting will be the second of four breakfast sessions that will be organised by the Centre on pressing topics of interest to the Ghanaian and Foreign investor.

The business community and other interested persons can participate in the event via the GIPC’s online platforms.