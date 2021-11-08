GIPC wins best investment Agency in Africa for third year in a row

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has been adjudged Africa’s best investment promotion agency for the third consecutive year by the Capital Finance International magazine (CFI.co).

In the citation for the award, the CFI.co highlighted GIPC’s multi-level approach to investment attraction leveraging technology, social media, and other ingenious initiatives to deliver on its mandate.

It further touted the Centre’s effectiveness, in fashioning and supporting groundbreaking measures that had enhanced Ghana’s investment climate, the Agency announced in a statement issued by its Public Relations and Communications Division and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, on Monday.

The GIPC, in recent times, upscaled its activities to keep up with changing business trends, as it sought to continually provide topnotch services to investors.

The Centre adopted a dynamic system, which made aggressive use of digital media coupled with high-level stakeholder engagements and business-to-business (B2B) linkages.

The statement added that the Centre had also broadened Ghana’s investment pool, with increased advocacy for Diaspora Direct Investment (DDI), followed through by the establishment of Diaspora Investment Desk (DID), saying that, that compounded with the set-up of an Aftercare Division aimed at providing post-investment services to nurture lasting stakeholder relationships.

It said in line with the global drive for sustainable investments, the GIPC collaborated with the UNDP to launch the SDG Investor Roadmap, which aimed at mobilising private-sector investments to advance the Sustainable Development Goals.

“The afore-mentioned multifaceted drive by the Centre helped it to attract an impressive amount of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) amid the COVID-19 crisis, leading Ghana to rank as the best country in West Africa to invest, per a latest report by the Rand Merchant Bank” the statement noted.

It added that: “It, therefore, becomes unsurprising that, the GIPC has again, been pronounced the best IPA in Africa, by CFI.co, for the third year running.”

The prestigious award, it explained, arrived right at the time, when the Centre’s CEO, Mr Yofi Grant, had been re-elected as the Director for Sub-Saharan Africa on the Steering Committee of the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA).

“The award is testament to the great work being done by the Centre and the progress it has made so far,” the statement said, adding that: “the Centre will continually strive to do more, to ensure that Ghana cements its place, as the investment hub of Africa.”

The award adds to other respected honours the Centre has received over the last few years, including the best Investment Promotion Agency in West and Central Africa for five years in a row by the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) awards.

Aside the GIPC, other big winners of this year’s CFI.co awards included: the International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Mckinsey and Company, JPMorgan Chase and Co., China Construction Bank (CCB), Germany’s Commerzbank (CBKG.DE), and UK’s NatWest Bank.