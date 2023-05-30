Girls advised to manage menstruation with confidence and dignity

Young girls have been advised to manage their menstruation with pride, confidence, and dignity.

Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister said menstruation was natural and a blessing and therefore, young girls should be proud going through the process to become matured women.

‘Menstruation is not a sickness, but a normal process, be proud to go through it as a young girl’ she added.

The Regional Minister encouraged the girls at Ofabir in the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam(AEE) District when she distributed sanitary pads to them to mark this e year’s menstrual hygiene day celebration.

They were among the five selected districts she visited in the Region on Monday, during which more than 3,000 sanitary pads were distributed to 1,250 young girls.

The others are Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa, Gomoa Central, Agona East and Agona West.

The Menstrual Hygiene advocacy drive was on the theme: ’Promoting Menstrual Health and Hygiene in Central Region.’

The young girls were educated on the importance of keeping themselves clean and ensuring good sanitary practices to stay healthy.

Mrs Assan asked them to be confident and bold to resist men who offensively make advances at them and aim higher to occupy greater positions in the country to be able to break the gender gaps hindering development of women.

Mrs Sabina Aba Wilson, the AEE District Education Director, noted that accessibility of sanitary pads and low knowledge on menstrual cycle contributed to challenges that young girl faced during menstruation.

The Directorate called on parents to join it in its efforts to increase education on menstruation to ensure the proper growth of girls in the country.

She advised the girls to take their studies seriously and work hard to achieve their aspiration to contribute their quota to the socio-economic development of the country.

Mrs Wilson pledged the Directorate’s resolve to improve quality teaching and learning in schools.

Ms Elizabeth Ackon, a class six pupil of Towoboase D/A primary school applauded the Minister for the laudable initiative and kind gesture

She appealed to the Government to subsidize taxes on sanitary pads to make it affordable to school girls.

Ackon said prices of pads were expensive and costly therefore it was necessary to reduce the prices to make it accessible for all, especially those in the remote communities.

‘Currently pad is GH¢20.00 here and buying it every month becomes very difficult for us and our parent’