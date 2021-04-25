The ‘Girls Box’ event at James Town was a major feature on Saturday, April 24 as it pulled an impressive crowd including children, old ladies and all the major directors of female sports groups in Ghana.

Present were the Chairperson of the Women’s Commission of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Madam Elizabeth King who is also vice president of Ghana Hockey Association, Madam Gloria Commodore President of the Women In Sports Association (WISA) and Mrs. Joyce Mahama President of Women Sports Associations of Ghana (WOSPAG).

Also in attendance was Abigail Okanta Twumasi founder of Achievers Supporting Club and Mr. Yoofi Boham, an executive member the GBA and boxing consultant, Coach Carl Lokko of the Bronx Gym and Technical Director of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA).

The Greater Accra Regional Sports Directorate head and technical directors were also present as well as the PRO of the GBA, Yours Truly and president of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) Mr. George Lamptey.

After the amazing young smart organizer, Sarah Lotus Asare had put things in order, the bell rang and proceedings began with the juveniles where the young girls displayed amazing talent and skill.

The amateur version was so thrilling as the experienced boxers would not allow the youthful boxers to have their ways. It was indeed so nice to watch.

The media were also there to have interactions with the boxers and the organisers, the Greater Accra Boxing Association (GABA).

Among the boxers were stole the show were Faruiza Osman from the Fit Square Gym who fought twice with Sandra Adjoa Darwah of the Will Power Gym after a hot bout against Sarah Apau of Sea View Gym.

Trudy Manteaw (Attoh Quarshie) and Priscilla Tofah (Powerful) both member of the Ghana Armed Forces put up a great performance, same as Police lady Ramatu Quaye (Attoh Quarshie) and Janet Acquah (Will Power).

Others who fought on the bill were Mary Torgbor of Wisdom, Mariama Ankrah of Will Power, Najat Lokko of Bronx, Margaret Owoo of Sea View, Rita Bonah and Millicent Dodoo both of Attoh Quarshie.

They were all presented with certificates and gifts from the sponsors.

National coaches led by Dr. Ofori Asare and other stakeholders who have supported the GABA were also recognized and honoured.

Young musician Myna was also on stage to entertain the fans with her sweet voice and powerful message to young girls.

The message against teenage pregnancy which was the theme of the event was preached and highlighted by all the boxers.

By Sammy Heywood Okine / Elizabeth Alhassan