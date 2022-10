Due to circumstances beyond the control of the organisers, the Girl’s Box 2022 Tournament which was scheduled for Saturday, 29th October 2022 has been rescheduled to Sunday 30th October 2022 at the Accra Sports Stadium (Hathiramani Sports Hall).

“We would like to sincerely apologize and edge you to still come and support the girls on the day” said Miss Sarah Lotus Asare.