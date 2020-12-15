A 30-member Girls’ Education Network has been inaugurated in the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam District with the responsibility to champion girls’ education there.

The team would, among other things, provide education and training to young girls to increase enrolment, retention, performance and transition into higher levels of education.

It also has the responsibility to provide direct interventions to needy girls in the District.

The Team includes the Girls’ Education Unit, Special Education, Guidance and Counselling, and School Health Education Programme units all under the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Departments of Social Protection and Community Development.

Others are the Department of Gender, Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, Agricultural Unit, SMC Representative, Christian Council, Chief Imam, Queen Mother’s Association, traditional authorities and the media.

Mrs Sabina Otoo, the District Director of Education for the District, urged the Team to put in all support mechanisms that would help promote girls education.

Ms Gifty Nordzi, the District Girls’ Education Officer, called for effective collaboration among members to enable them to achieve their set objectives and stem poverty in their communities.