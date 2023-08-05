Girls outnumber boys in Sunyani’s 2023 BECE

A total of 4,856 candidates will be writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Sunyani Municipality, Mr. Mark Godfred Doma, the Sunyani Municipal Director of Education has said.

They comprise 2,333 boys and 2,523 girls drawn from 63 public and 57 private schools in the Municipality, he told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Sunyani.

Mr. Doma said the candidates were writing the examination in 14 centres, with 14 supervisors and 18 assistant supervisors as well as 166 invigilators and cautioned them to do independent work and avoid all forms of malpractices.

He directed the supervisors and invigilators to desist from practices that could scare the candidates and affect their performance andadvised the candidates too to be bold and write the examination with the greatest degree of confidence.

Mr. Doma reminded the candidates that the BECE questions were not anything new from what they had been taught in their schools and instructed them to refrain from taking foreign and unauthorised materials to the examination halls.

He therefore warned them against examination malpractices and advised them to concentrate and do independent work because malpractices would lead to the cancellation of their papers and examination results and consequently truncate their education to stifle their future aspirations and careers.