Girona tops Spain’s table after Rayod holds Real Madrid

Girona rose to the top of La Liga after coming from behind to win a thrilling match 4-2 away to Osasuna on Saturday, while Real Madrid were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Rayo Vallecano.

Ivan Martin executed a flowing move to put Girona ahead in the 16th minute before goals from Ante Budimir either side of halftime put Osasuna in front.

Artem Dovbyk connected with a cross at the far post to make it 2-2 after 71 minutes, and he then set up Viktor Tsygankov to put Girona ahead with 10 minutes left to play, and Aleix Garcia shot home in the last minute to seal their 10th win in 12 games.

A win for Real Madrid at home to Rayo on Sunday night would have restored them to the top on goal difference, but Carlo Ancelotti’s side were stymied by a courageous display from a rival that wasn’t content to sit back and defend.

Although Rayo didn’t really test Real Madrid keeper, Kepa, during the game, Rayo keeper Stole Dimitrievski was impenetrable, stopping everything Madrid could throw at him, pulling off good saves to deny Fede Valverde and Jude Bellingham, who wasn’t able to produce another miracle this week.

Atletico Madrid slipped to a surprise 2-1 defeat in Las Palmas on Friday with Kirian Rodriguez and Benito Ramirez giving the home side a 2-0 lead before Alvaro Morata’s late consolation effort for Atletico.

Ronald Araujo’s injury-time header gave Barcelona a 1-0 win away to Real Sociedad, although Barca have goalkeeper Marc Andre Ter Stegen to credit for keeping them in the game as the home side created nearly all of the chances until the closing moments.

Athletic Club Bilbao returned to fifth place with a 3-2 win away to Villarreal in a game they had completely under control after Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta opened the scoring with a second-minute thunderbolt.

Nico Williams made it 2-0 after tapping home following a flowing counter-attack in the 21st minute, and his brother, Inaki, made it 3-0 before the half-hour with a curling shot.

The game looked to be fading away even after Gerard Moreno scored for Villarreal in the 86th minute; indeed, the striker didn’t even celebrate his effort, but Alexander Sorloth’s looping header a minute later gave Villarreal a chance of a point in a tense last five minutes of the game.

Pepelu’s penalty on the stroke of halftime was enough to see Valencia to a 1-0 win at home to Granada. The goal came in the fourth minute of first-half injury time after Granada defender Torrente was harshly penalized for a light contact with Valencia forward Hugo Duro.

The result leaves Granada second from bottom with just six points from 12 games.

Willian Jose and Ayoze Perez were both on target to give Betis a 2-0 win at home to Mallorca, whose chances of taking anything from the game were nearly extinguished with Omar Mascarell’s controversial 45th-minute sending off.

Aleksander Sedlar had an afternoon to remember and to forget as he scored the only goal of the game as Alaves claimed a vital 1-0 win at home to bottom of the table Almeria.

Ianis Hagi missed a first-half penalty before Sedlar scored from a loose ball with 12 minutes left to play, but had to be helped off in injury time with what looked like a serious knee injury.

There was more controversy in Vigo as the VAR overturned an injury-time penalty decision in favor of the home side.

Carl Starfelt headed Celta ahead in the 21st minute before they were reduced to 10 men when Renato Tapia was shown a second yellow card in the 62nd minute.

Youssef En-Nesyri equalized for Sevilla in the 83rd minute, but the home side thought they had the chance to win it when Jesus Navas pulled down Tasos Douvikas, only for the VAR to overturn the referee’s decision to the fury of the home crowd and dugout.