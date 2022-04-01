GIS Boss Urges Collaboration To Fight Terrorism

Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi, the Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), has called on residents in border communities and regions to collaborate with security providers to save the country from acts of terrorism.

He said the security of the nation, which entailed among other factors affecting survival and protection of the prevailing peace necessary for development, must not be left to only security agencies but must be a concern for the citizenry.

Mr Takyi who was responding to questions from the media during his visit to the Aflao Border and two other border posts along the eastern borderline, said the people should not see activities of Border Security (BORSEC) officials as intended to intimidate or harass them but rather to serve the residents’ interest thus, must be willing to support.

He said collaboration between the communities and the security agencies had become even more important following the reopening of the country’s land borders to help in identifying early warning signs to keep extremist groups or terrorists away.

The Comptroller-General said judging from the happenings in neighbouring countries, Ghana which was touted as the beacon of peace in the sub-region, could be a target for criminal elements who might want to destroy what the country enjoyed and that, it was important to join hands to prevent them from entering the country through the borders.

“Terrorists can be anyone. They come under cover and can only be uncovered through security agencies profiling them. They can penetrate even developed countries. We cannot do it alone; we must all get involved. Let us open our eyes as our borders are open, collaborate and fight terrorism,” he urged.

Assistant Commissioner Majeed Amandi, Chairman, Aflao BORSEC, assured they were working as a team and that the “borders are secured” despite some challenges which management planned to push at the national security level for redress.

ACI Frederick Baah Duodu, Aflao Sector Commander, GIS, disclosed the Ativuta Inland Checkpoint would be reactivated to help intercept illegal migrants who might beat security at the vast and porous borderline.

The Command stationed personnel at the checkpoint and for other snap checks during the period of the border closure but were withdrawn on Monday following the reopening of the border and assigned to the main border, other approved and unapproved border crossing points to augment security there.