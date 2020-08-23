The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has denied that a suspected armed robber arrested at Sefwi Asawinso in the Western Region is a serving officer of the Service.

According to an official statement issues and signed by Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta, the Head of the Public Affairs, the suspect, Samuel Akure, was dismissed from the Service on 22nd June, 2020 for deserting his duty post for more than 21 consecutive working days.

The dismissal, he said, was a decision taken by the Central Adjudicating Panel of the GIS after he (Samuel Akure) failed to honour the panel’s invitation to explain why he deserted his post for more two years without permission.

“In line with Regulation 138(1) (z) and 161 of the Immigration Service Regulations of 2016 [L.I. 2245], the panel recommend his immediate dismissal which was duly effected.

“The GIS will not shield any Officer who goes contrary to the laws of the Service and the country at large, and that, any incident of infraction of the law, involving any service person, will be thoroughly investigated and the case dealt with in accordance with the GIS Regulations,” the statement added.

The suspect was reported to have been arrested with three other armed robbers on August 17, 2020.