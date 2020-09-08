The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) on Tuesday said it has resumed the issuance of Emergency Entry Visas (EEVs) in consonance with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s directive to reopen the Kotoka International Airport, effective September 1, 2020.

The issuance of the EEVs was temporarily suspended due to the closure of the country’s borders to prevent the importation and spread of COVID-19.

A statement signed by Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta, the Head of Public Affairs, reminded the traveling community that the requirements for acquiring the visas remained unchanged.

“The traveling community and the public are advised to, at all-times, deal with the Ghana Immigration Service and to demand for receipt for the EEV issued to them and ensure that the appropriate visa stickers are affixed in their passports,” it added.

The statement, however, admonished the public to be wary of fraudsters who put up as middlemen issuing Emergency Entry Visas in the name of the Ghana Immigration Service.

“Any applicant who transacts business with such persons does so at his/her own risk,” it said.

It urged all travellers arriving and departing the country to adhere to all protocol arrangements at the KIA, including taking the mandatory Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19.