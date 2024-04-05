Gis Runs Shift System Amid Accommodation Crisis

Source: Martin Kwame Henyo, Eastern Region

The Eastern Regional Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has revealed that the service is in dire need of office space to accommodate its staff.

Addressing the gathering in Koforidua during the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) Eastern Regional Command WASSA Celebration, the Deputy Commissioner of Immigration (DCOI) Faisal Disu indicated that lack of office accommodation for its personnel is their biggest challenge.

DCOI Faisal Disu contends that the Eastern Regional Command is currently one of the inland commands with a total staff strength of 961 personnel while the Koforidua Regional Office alone has 282 workforces, operating from a five-room office accommodation.

He said, “Office space is our biggest hurdle we wish that you will help us to address this serious situation, we’ve had to run shifts but it’s still not enough”

“We have officers and new departments are coming up. We are wondering how we will house them. This is a very passionate plea that I have to make to the Regional Minister and the government,” he said.

“Now, divide 282 by 5. If you have to do the arithmetic, you will realize that we need additional office accommodation. With the 282, I can assure you that we are not even close to our peak because the work of the Immigration Service within the Eastern Region is a huge and daunting task,” he stressed.

DCOI Faisal Disu therefore appealed to the government to allocate some allowances to the GIS for office accommodation.

Despite the challenges confronting the GIS, it now has 20 offices across the various districts in the Eastern region and has operationalized new commands in Afiduase, Anyinam, Nsawam Akropong, and Donkorkrom.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Hon. Seth Kwame Acheampong, entreated the Security Agencies to portray neutrality in the upcoming 2024 general elections to ensure peace.

“I will urge you and all other Security Agencies to put Ghana first and should not bend the rules in favour of any political party in the discharge of your duty on election day because when you are in your uniform you represent Ghana but not any political party,” the Minister emphasized.

“Ghana is the best place for all of us hence we must collectively work together amidst our differences to uphold the sanctity and dignity of the country to build a peaceful country” Hon. Seth Kwame Acheampong concluded.