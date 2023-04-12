GISF signs MoU with WiCyS West Africa to promote cybersecurity awareness

The Ghana Internet Safety Foundation (GISF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Women in Cybersecurity (WiCyS) West Africa, an affiliate of Women in Cybersecurity (WiCyS) Global.

The partnership is to boost collaboration between the two parties as they all work towards a common goal of intensifying online safety and cybersecurity efforts.

Mr Emmanuel Adinkrah, the Chief Executive Officer of GISF in a statement said the Foundation had been operating the Child Online Protection Initiative, since 2014 when it was founded.

“I must say that GISF is indeed honoured to partner the WiCyS West Africa since we both share in the vision to help eliminate all dangers of exposing children to the bad side of the Internet,” he said.

He said GISF’s partners include schools, businesses, foundations, government agencies, and individuals who care about safety for their communities and loved ones.

The Chief Executive Officer said “we act as a public media voice about online security, online sexual exploitation, sexual abuse images of child victims and social media as we apply to diverse disenfranchised populations, we present pro-social, restorative, and respectful approaches to these issues.

He said GISF has an exceptional reputation for up-to-date research-based materials and usable resources distributed through its website, database of articles, blog posts and social media contributions to create the needed awareness.

Mrs Olayinka Naa Dzama Wilson-Kofi, WiCyS West Africa Affiliate President said the Organisation was an affiliate of WiCyS Global, a global community which helps to build a strong cybersecurity workforce with gender equality.

She said it facilitate recruitment, mentorship, career guidance, retention, and advancement for women in the cybersecurity space.

She said WiCyS West Africa Affiliate and its new partner GISF both welcomed the new partnership with the hope of working together to achieve their targets in relations to online safety matters.

Mrs Wilson-Kofi said it was a privilege to partner since it was among its mission to get more women into cybersecurity through cybersecurity awareness, which includes the protection of the vulnerable especially women and children online.