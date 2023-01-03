GISPA’s New President Takes Office

The Ghana Internet Service Providers Association (GISPA) has inducted into office Michael Komla Kumah Nfodzo as the association’s new president.

Mr Nfodzo succeeds Ing. Richard Densu, of MTN who has led the association for two consecutive terms.

The colourful ceremony, which took place at the African Regent Hotel in Accra, had in attendance members of the association and other stakeholders within the internet industry.

Mr Nfodzo was elected together with four others; Daniel Kofi Ansa Akufo of INET Communications, Isaac Teye Ayiku of Dolphin Telecom, Peter David Kotoko of Dimension Data, and Emmanuel Kwarteng of MainOne to constitute the GISPA governing board for the next two years.

In his address after the oath of office, Mr Nfordzo appreciated members of the association for the honour to lead in the capacity of the President and Chairman.

He pledged his commitment to the members and the constitution of the association while also calling on all members to give the desired support in executing the mandate.

He indicated that although the erstwhile leadership has chalked several successes, there is still much more to achieve going into the future.

Key among them is to become a thought leader on key national policy dialogue relating to the internet service industry in Ghana.

“We have achieved a lot together in the past years, but we must look to the future again for more successes and deliver collectively on the heavy mantle handed to us.

“There are several calls for GISPA to lead conversations with policymakers around reducing the cost of doing business; there is also the need to contribute to National Industry dialogues and etch our association as an indispensable stakeholder.

“These will be our key focus even as we continue collaborating with the government, stakeholders and other policymakers to create the required environment for more value for all GISPA members.” – Mr Nfodzo said.

The outgoing President, Ing Richard Densu, recounted the hard work and dedication that went into rebuilding the association and admonished members to uphold the tenets of the industry and work towards making their work as internet service providers more impactful.

He said although Covid-19 impacted the business sustainability of members, it also provided valuable lessons on ways to innovate and improve with disruptive technologies.

Densu also urged the new board to expand the annual Ghana Internet Conference to attract more sponsors, stakeholders and partners, increasing the association’s recognition in the industry.

He also called for the retooling of the research desk to function efficiently, as it will constitute a critical area of growth for the association in the coming years.

GISPA is a non-profit trade association representing the interests of local ISPs and other internet providers.

The Association aims to lobby the government and regulatory bodies to grow the internet in the region and make it easier for the community to access effective communications services.