GITC’S ruling on petition filed by Global Roofing and Construction Limited (ASADTEK GROUP)

The Ghana International Trade Commission (GITC) has made a Determination on a Petition dated 30th June 2022, submitted by Global Roofing and Construction Ltd (hereinafter referred to as “Petitioner”), a subsidiary of the Asadtek Group of Companies, headquartered in Tema.

The Objectives of the Commission according to the GITC Act, the objectives of the Commission include ensuring fair competition for persons engaged in domestic production and international trade; overseeing Ghana’s compliance with international trade rules and regulations; protecting the domestic industry or market from the impact of unfair trade practices and ensuring transparency, fairness, efficiency and objectivity in the application of measures affecting international trade and the use of world trade measures.

According to a release by GITC, copied to News Ghana on 9th March, 2023, “the Petition was, a request for a waiver/exemption of 35.77% Anti-Dumping Duty (ADD) imposed on consignments of Aluminium coils and circles imported from China. The Petitioner contended that the above-mentioned consignments of aluminium coils and circles did not constitute dumping.

The Commission took into consideration the facts contained in the filed Petition and the 29-page supporting documents.

The Commission analyzed the issues brought before it, in accordance with the GITC Act 926, 2016, and the GITC Anti-Dumping Regulations, 2019, L.I.2380, and concluded that the imported consignments were not brought into Ghana at fair values, hence constituted dumping.

The Commission therefore determined that the request for a waiver/exemption of

35.77% Anti-Dumping Duty on its imported consignments cannot be granted.”