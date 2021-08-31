GITFIC calls on Chairman and President of ECOWAS bank

The leadership of the Ghana International Trade and Finance conference (GITFIC) as part of their regional tour has called on the President and Chairman of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment & Development (EBID).

The visit on Dr George Agyekum Donkor, is also part of the collaboration and synergy building with partners.

Briefing the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, Mr Selassi Koffi Ackom, Chief Executive Officer of GITFIC said the bank having spent over $3 biliion on various Infrastructural Projects over the period within the Sub-Region; EBID was keen to seeing Industry and Private Sector development within the sub-region.

He said they were enthused to collaborate with initiatives such as GITFiC.

Mr Ackom commended the President for the numerous development initiatives and pledged the support of GITFIC.

“We are gearing up for our six Regional Breakfast Conferences. This is critical. More clarity (SENSITIZATION) is needed on the Pan-African Payment and Settlement Systems, Trade Liberalization and the issue of the Eco.”

Mr Ackom said in Banjul GITFIC was in collaboration with BJM Consultancy Management Co. Ltd and their meeting was slated for 12th October 2021

at Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International conference Centre

He said In Abidjan they were in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce via the office of the Chief Trade Negotiator – coordinated by the Director and Deputy Director. on October 2021 at the Pullman Hôtel Abidjan Plateau and the Freetown conference was in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade via the office of the Chief Trade Negotiator.