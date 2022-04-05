GITFIC Congratulates Japan Motors, Nissan For Operationalizing Their Assembly Plants

The Ghana International Trade and Finance Conference ( GITFiC) has congratulated Japan Motors and Nissan for operationalising their assembly plants in Tema Metropolis in the Greater , a suburb of Accra – the Commercial Capital of Africa.

They said their operations will reduce burdens on consumers who hitherto had to spend huge sums of money to import their products.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency on the impact of their plants in Ghana and Africa, Mr Selasi Koffi Ackom, Chief Executive Officer of GITFIC said it was appropriate and would propel the AfCTFA as Ghana was the headquarters.

“It is going to boost the African trade and facilitate trading among the West African states and reduce their importation bills.”

Mr Ackom said two years ago, during GITFiC’s presentation in a meeting, they wore great smiles and announced the commencement of this industrial project.

“We celebrate your dedication and support for an industrialised Ghana. Cheers to more wins and more success, Mr Kalmoni and the entire hardworking team at Japan Motors.”