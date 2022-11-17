GITFiC presents AfCFTA handbook to Veep Bawumia

The Management of the Ghana International Trade and Finance Conference (GITFiC) has presented copies of the AfCFTA handbook launched a couple of months ago to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The book titled; Actualising the African Economic Vision; A Practical Handbook on the AfCFTA. Was Foreworded by Prof. Benedict Oramah, President of AfreximBank and endorsed by the African Union with reviews from several Chief Trade Negotiators on the continent.

Selasi Koffi Ackom, Chief Executive Officer of GITFIC in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra expressed joy that Vice President Bawumia heartily welcomed his team without impediments.

He commended the Vice President for his humility and hardwork towards the growth and development of the country.

Mr Ackom recommended the book to individuals and organisations for their better understanding of AfCFTA and its effects on African economies.