GITFiC to launch book on AfCFTA

The Ghana International Trade and Finance Conference (GITFiC) will on September 20, 2022 launch its book on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in Accra, Ghana.

The Book: “Actualising the African Economic Vision-A Practical Handbook on the AfCFTA” has been on the drawing board for almost a year

A statement signed by Mr Selasi Koffi Ackom, Chief Executive Officer of GITFiC and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said his outfit commenced the journey of composing the piece of work about a year ago.

It said the book was focused on speedily enhancing sensitisation and Education on the subject matter and keeping the African Economic Vision alive with more than five decades after Political Independence of the total Liberation of the African Continent.

“The manuscript has been reviewed by several authorities including the African Union. After an extensive peer review by the AU, the book has earned a two-minute video endorsement with a strong advocacy for Africa’s Educational Structures to embrace the book and same for every person wanting to do business on the African Continent going forward.

The statement said the Jargons had been simplified with fundamentals of the AfCFTA agreement and structures, PAPSS and Ghana’s Strategies into the AfCFTA.

It said the book which would be launched at the Forecourt of the Pacific Alliance Embassies in Accra thus; Mexico, Chile, Peru and Colombia at 1800 hours to 19300 hours was strictly by invitation.

The statement said it was in English and French, while the Spanish and Chinese versions would be available soon.

It said the book would be sold at vantage bookshops and other major outlets to the public.

“Our recent MOU with Ghana Publishers Co. Ltd has earned the provision and availability of one million copies for global purchase”.