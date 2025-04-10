Giti Tyres President Putter Golf Championship Concludes with Diverse Victories

The 2025 Giti Tyres President Putter Golf Championship concluded at Tema’s Celebrity Golf Club, crowning winners across multiple categories in a tournament honoring club president Tang Hong’s contributions to the sport.

Sponsored by Giti Tyres, the event drew over 240 competitors, including professionals and amateurs, for three days of competition.

Vincent Torgah emerged as the professional category champion, securing a GHC 20,000 prize after maintaining a consistent lead against rivals like Kojo Barnni and Francis Torgah. In the senior pro division, Robert Degbe claimed victory over Agbeko D and S.K. Klan, while Vivienne Kouame triumphed in the women’s professional category ahead of Jessica Beals Tei and Mercy Werner.

Livia Hawah Brito dominated the Ladies Group A with 38 points, outpacing Cathy Fabbi and Pamela Atila. Aileen Conteh secured first place in Ladies Group B, followed by Jacinta Bey and Naomi Akweley Addo. Chinese golfers Tang Bin, Fuhai Yang, and Yang Lin Jack swept Men’s Group A, earning prizes including electronics and automotive accessories. Teenage standout Kingsley Afful won the scratch category with 225 points, edging out Desmond Abban and Samuel Agyiri.

Sports Minister Kofi Adams praised Giti Tyres for its sponsorship, emphasizing its role in advancing golf development. Celebrity Golf Club President Tang Hong reaffirmed his commitment to expanding support for the sport, thanking participants and sponsors alike.

The tournament highlighted both competitive rigor and growing international participation, reflecting broader efforts to elevate golf’s profile in the region. However, the event’s reliance on corporate sponsorship underscores ongoing challenges in sustaining grassroots sporting initiatives amid economic pressures.