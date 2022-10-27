GITTA 2022: David Poku Picks Top Award

Ghana’s only telecoms industry Interconnect Clearinghouse (ICH), Afriwave Telecom and its Founder and Chairman, David Poku walked away with laurels at the 12th Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA) in Accra.

The company was adjudged the “Interconnect Clearinghouse Provider of the Year”, while its Founder and Chairman, David Poku also picked an award for being one of the “Top 20 Telecom Personalities” in the country.

David Poku has a strong background in management and telecommunications. He has been involved in the telecom industry for the last 25 years and has used his vast experience in the industry to help Afriwave diversify into various areas of the industry.

He maintains and develops the vision of the Afriwave Telecom and oversees the implementation of policies, while seeking to protect Afriwave’s image and providing the leadership that ensures that Afriwave Telecom performs to achieve its strategic goals.

Currently, the ICH has fully connected to all the four telecommunication providers in Ghana, namely AirtelTigo, Glo, MTN and Vodafone, and now carries all interconnect voice a communication traffic in the country – both national and also inbound international traffic.

Speaking on the award, David Poku said he is glad Afriwave Telecom has been recognized for the quality of service it is providing in the telecom ecosystem and much happier Afriwave has come to sanitize the telecom industry by way of interconnecting.

Mr. Poku gave assurance that Afriwave Telecom, as a wholly Ghanaian-owned company, will continue to improve interconnectivity in Ghana.

He also congratulated all the award winners and encourage them to do more for the betterment of Ghana’s telecom industry.

The Afriwave Founder has been the strategic force behind the steady progress of the company, which is fast emerging into a major player in the continent’s technology space.

Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA) this year was under the theme; “Celebrating and Promoting Excellence in the Tech Industry”.

GITTA creates a strategic platform to recognized, reward, and showcase the pioneering ICT initiatives driving the Ghana private and public sectors with a vision of setting a benchmark to the sub region’s wave of development in ICT.