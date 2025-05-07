GITTA Rebrands as Digital Innovation Awards, Goes Pan-African — Slated for June 26–27 in Accra

The prestigious Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards (GITTA)—long hailed as the “Oscars” of Ghana’s ICT sector—is taking a bold step forward.

After more than a decade of celebrating Ghana’s digital excellence, the awards scheme is rebranding and expanding its scope across the continent. Now known as the Digital Innovation Awards (DIA), the 14th edition is scheduled to take place June 26–27, 2025, in Accra, Ghana.

A Legacy of Innovation, A Future Without Borders

Established in 2010, GITTA was created to honour outstanding achievements in digital innovation and to showcase Ghana’s remarkable progress in digital transformation. Over the past 14 years, it has become the leading platform recognizing trailblazing innovations, cutting-edge technologies, and the visionary individuals and organizations shaping Ghana’s ICT ecosystem.

From its inception, the awards have consistently attracted the crème de la crème of Ghana’s ICT industry. Notable alumni include MTN Ghana, ATC Ghana, Techno, Samsung, Huawei, C-Squared, Cellulant, Telecel, Comsys, DVLA, NCA, GIFEC, and banking institutions like Zenith Bank and Standard Chartered Bank, Ecobank, GCB Bank among others.

The 14th Digital Innovation Awards: A Pan-African Vision

This year marks a new chapter as DIA evolves into a Pan-African platform, celebrating excellence in digital transformation across diverse sectors—including government, telecommunications, fintech, banking, health, agriculture, education, and more.

The 2025 edition will introduce expanded award categories that highlight the leaders and innovators driving the continent’s digital future. These categories will recognize outstanding efforts in deploying technology to transform operations, accelerate innovation, and improve lives and livelihoods across Africa. It will hold on the 27th of June at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

Introducing: Digital Economy Live (DEL) – June 26th 2025@ The Holiday Inn

As part of this year’s activities, the Digital Economy Live (DEL) Conference will be held on June 26th, 2025, at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Accra. Themed; Digital Economy: The future Unplugged, DEL 2025 will convene public sector leaders, fintech pioneers, banking and tech executives, digital entrepreneurs, and policy makers for high-level conversations around Africa’s digital transformation.

DEL will also convene thought leaders, industry players, and delegates from Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Gambia, Senegal, and other countries who will share insights and best practices that will shape the future of technology in Africa.

The conference will serve as a strategic hub for knowledge sharing, innovation showcases, and collaboration on how digital technologies are reshaping economies and unlocking inclusive growth.

A Continental Gathering

Themed: Empowering a Connected Future: Celebrating digital excellence across borders. the 14th DIA will welcome delegates and industry leaders from across the continent—making it one of the most inclusive and influential digital innovation events in Africa.

According to Akin Naphtal, CEO of the InstinctWave, Organiser of the Digital Innovation Awards

“Taking the Digital Innovation Awards Pan-African is not just a rebrand—it’s a bold statement about the future we envision for Africa’s digital economy. Innovation knows no borders, and neither should the platforms that celebrate it. This continental gathering is a call for inclusivity, collaboration, and shared progress. Across Africa, from Accra to Nairobi, Dakar to Lagos, we are witnessing a digital awakening. By convening the continent’s brightest minds, changemakers, and disruptors, we can unlock Africa’s full potential and shape a future driven by technology, powered by unity, and built for everyone.”

He added that entries are officially open till May 15th 2025,

“All entries must be submitted on the event portal www.dia..digitaleconomymag.com Join us as we honour the visionaries, trailblazers, and changemakers powering Africa’s digital renaissance.”