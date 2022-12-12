Give bailouts to private schools – Anointed Peace Preparatory School appeals

Anointed Peace Preparatory School in Wawase, in the Yilo Krobo District of the Eastern Region, has marked its tenth anniversary with an appeal for financial support for private schools to help procure educational materials.

Mrs. Helena A. Agbosornu, Director of Anointed Peace Preparatory School, made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the school’s 10th anniversary celebration and graduation ceremony at Wawase near Koforidua.

She emphasised the significant contributions of private schools in honouring their tax commitments, which assist the government in filling the education demand and supply gap, which is geared toward enhancing high academic achievement.

She also urged the government to consider providing enough teaching and learning tools, such as textbooks, chalk, and other logistics, to private schools to boost academic performance.

The Anointed Preparatory School, which began operation on August 9, 2012, aims to provide students with the information and competencies necessary to bridge the gap between traditional knowledge acquisition and contemporary skills.

As a result, the school provides teaching in all subjects, including mathematics, science, English, French, information, and communication technology (ICT), and handicrafts.

During the anniversary celebration, the students conducted a cultural and cardet display, fashion show, and exhibition of items such as beaded bags, beaded necklaces, beaded key holders, beaded bangles, and chairs covered with African costumes such as Kente.

The graduation ceremony was held for 42 pupils who were promoted from nursery to lower primary and upper primary and were given report cards.

Mrs. Agbosornu, proprietor of Anointed Peace Preparatory School, was also honoured by the school’s administration for her contributions to the institution’s development and advancement in promoting high-quality academic work.

Rev. Nana Yaw Asante Darko, Development Chief of Tutu-Ahenkorase in the Akuapem North District, praised the teachers for instilling cultural sensitivity in the children, stating that whatever was implanted in a child’s life at an early age had a lasting influence on the child’s later life.

“Culture creates a sense of security and safety for individuals, as it gives them a united and unified sense of beginning,” he said.