Give equal opportunities to women and girls – Jane Amerley Oku

The Executive Director of Janok Foundation, Madam Jane Amerley Oku has called for fairness and equality and a level playing field in the society on issue relating to women in all walks of life as well as working endeavours across the country and the world at large.

Addressing scores of women at Sabon Zongo, an Accra suburb on the occasion of the International Women’s Day 2023 celebration under the theme “embrace Equity”, Jane Oku urged policy makers to put in place a comprehensive framework to help address gender inequality especially women who are being discriminated against.

The programme was organised by Global Call to Action Against Poverty (GCAP) and supported by Janok Foundation, Plastic Police Project, assorted Waste Alliance, Abibi Nsroma among others.

Bringing to the fore some health challenges women encounter, she suggested that fees charged by doctors at public health facilities must stop since some are domestic violence related and explain further that rape cases be treated with transparency and fairly, adding that violence against women must not prevail in the society.

She added that health authorities in the public space must ensure that vaccines needed for children for their health needs must adequately be supplied to support the health conditions of children across the country.

For his part, the National Coordinator for Global Call to Action Against Poverty (GCAP) – Ghana, Mr. Benjamin Lartey urged women particularly girls to aspire to greater heights saying women are endowed with enormous potentials and further advised them to form peer networks to engage each other on academic endeavours.

He however challenged women to cultivate the habit of savings and pointed out that it creates a financial independence to venture into trade and entrepreneurship for self-growth and development and urged parents to place premium on the girl child saying that women have made giant strides in the World of Works (WoWs).

