Give Kennedy Agyapong A Chance To Lead NPP – Apostle Paul Kwasi Asare To Delegates

A man of God, Apostle Paul Kwasi Asare has called on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Delegates to give their support and vote for Kennedy Agyapong to become the Flagbearer of the party ahead of the coming elections.

According to him, Kennedy Agyapong is the only candidate among the aspirants who can lead the party to break the 8 and that Kennedy Agyapong becoming president of Ghana is divine.

He made this known in an interview where he averred that he had a dream where it was revealed to him that Kennedy Agyapong would become the next president of Ghana and that it behoves on the delegates to make that happen.

Apostle Paul Kwasi Asare said Kennedy Agyapong is full of compassion and his relationship with people cuts across all political divide hence he has the potential of uniting the nation for a common good of all.

Apostle Paul Kwasi Asare who soke in Twi (local Ghanaian language) indicated that Kennedy Agyapong’s work is visible in the things he has done so far for the people; job creation, scholarships for needy but brilliant students, and support for his people are evident in what he can do as president.