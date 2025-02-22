“Give Mahama Time to Govern Before Judging,” Urges Former Deputy Finance Minister

Stephen Amoah, former Deputy Finance Minister and Nhyiaeso MP, has called for restraint in evaluating President John Mahama’s nascent administration, urging citizens and political commentators to allow the government time to implement its agenda before delivering verdicts.

His remarks, made during a Citi FM interview on February 20, come amid heated public debate over the administration’s early policy moves and operational tempo.

“It’s premature to label the president’s performance as successful or lacking—beyond partisan rhetoric,” Amoah asserted. “Let’s allow at least three to six months for policies to take shape before subjecting his leadership to rigorous appraisal.” The appeal reflects a broader tension in Ghana’s political landscape, where new governments often face immediate scrutiny amid high public expectations for rapid solutions to entrenched challenges.

Amoah’s stance, however, has drawn mixed reactions. Governance analysts acknowledge that while early signals matter, systemic reforms require time. “First 100-day assessments are often symbolic,” said political scientist Dr. Grace Owusu. “But in Ghana’s context, where economic urgency dominates, the public’s impatience is understandable.” Others argue that Mahama, having previously served as president from 2012 to 2016, should be held to swifter accountability. “This isn’t a rookie administration,” countered opposition commentator Kwame Asante. “Ghanaians have benchmarks from his prior term. Delayed judgment risks complacency.”

The call for patience also intersects with lingering economic pressures. With inflation hovering near 23% and a debt-to-GDP ratio exceeding 80%, critics demand immediate clarity on Mahama’s fiscal strategy. Yet Amoah, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), emphasized cross-party cooperation: “Constructive critique is healthy, but let’s avoid politicizing every early decision. National progress hinges on coherence, not chaos.”

Historically, Ghanaian presidents face their steepest scrutiny within their first year, as campaign promises collide with bureaucratic and fiscal realities. Mahama’s return to office—after narrowly defeating NPP’s Mahamudu Bawumia—has intensified this dynamic, with supporters and detractors alike parsing his every move.

As the clock ticks, Amoah’s plea underscores a delicate balance: granting leaders room to govern while ensuring democratic accountability. For now, the ball remains in Mahama’s court—but the court of public opinion shows no signs of adjourning.