‘Give nominees first round confirmation for progress of districts/municipalities’

Mr Kwasi Adu Gyan, the Bono East Regional Minister, has appealed to assembly members to give the President’s nominees first round confirmation to improve the decentralisation concept for speedy progress of the districts and municipalities.

He said confirming the metropolitan, municipal, and district chief executives (MMDCEs) with one-time voting would allow for efficient administration and effective implementation of government policies, programmes and projects.

Mr Gyan said this in a speech prior to voting by the Kintampo South Assembly at Jema in the Bono East Region to confirm Mr Opoku Nyame, the President’s nominee for the District Chief Executive (DCE) position.

He described Mr Nyame as competent to ensure the effective administration of the Assembly for rapid and holistic development.

In the election conducted and supervised by the District Office of the Electoral Commission, 36 out of the 40 Assembly members voted “Yes”, representing 90 per cent, to confirm Mr Nyame as the DCE, with four “No” votes, representing 10 per cent.

Mr Nyame, an Educationist, thanked President Akufo-Addo for the confidence reposed in him and assured of practicing an all-inclusive administration for pragmatic implementation of government policies and programmes for the benefit of the people.