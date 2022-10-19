Give off your best – Shama DCE tasks BECE candidates

Mr Ebenezer Dadzie, the District Chief Executive of Shama District, has asked BECE candidates to strive to excel in all their papers as education is the only key to success and development.

“There exist unlimited opportunities through education. As you are aware, you can be a productive participant in the global village if you pursue the path of being educated”, he added.

Mr Dadzie during a visit to some of the ongoing BECE centres said education had become a pivotal means to higher heights, in addition to the fear of God and honest lifestyle.

He encouraged teachers and other community leaders to desist from interfering in any of the processes set up by the West African Examination Council for a peaceful, credible and incident free examinations.