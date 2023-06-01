Give peace a chance – People of Bawku admonished

Alhaji Osman Suallah Tanko, Head of the “Bissa Tribe” otherwise known as “Busanga” in the Ashanti Region, has advised the people of Bawku to give peace a chance for once to accelerate development in the area.

He said the only way to accelerate development of the town by attracting investors to the area was to ensure absolute peace in Bawku and its environs.

Speaking at the 45th anniversary on his enskinment as the Head of the Bissa community in Ashanti region, Alhaji Tanko said the protracted ethic misunderstanding in Bawku was retarding development in the area.

He said it was about time the people lived in harmony, buried their differences and gave lasting peace a chance as one people with a common destiny.

He applauded the Bissa community in the Ashanti region for the peaceful co-existence existing between them and other tribes and urged them to stay away from violence and other social vices that could potentially disturb the peace in their localities.

Alhaji Tanko recounted numerous achievements over the years under his leadership, prominent among them was the formation of “Zuleka,” an initiative that promotes peace.

He also spoke about the support given to many young people to further their education, saying that it was the way to build the human resource base of the country.