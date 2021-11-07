Give prominence to women in the theological field – Rev. Prof. Martey

The Reverend Professor Emmanuel Martey, former Moderator Presbyterian Church of Ghana, has advised the leadership of the Good News Theological Seminary to accord women in the theological field a greater degree of prominence.

“Take preferential options for the women. Show bias to them because the sagacious sayings of Kwegyir Aggrey are still relevant today. If you train a man, you train an individual but if you train a woman, you train the whole nation. Let us help ourselves to train the nation instead of individuals,” he said.

Rev Martey gave the advice on Saturday during a thanksgiving Durbar organized to mark the Golden Jubilee Celebration of the Seminary.

He said women formed a greater part of the Church’s population, as such, any Church that ignored or failed to train women was heading for extinction.

Rev Martey said women required theological education to develop their ability for theological thinking and analysis of life conditions.

He said the understanding gained through such education could help women meet the challenges of professional competence and restore balance to the theological field which is heavily dominated by male Ministers.

Rev Martey, who is also the former Chairman of the Academic Board, Good News Theological Seminary, said the Bible represented the object of the Christian faith and without it, the Church would not have a credible message to proclaim to the world.

He advised the Seminary to take proactive steps to promote the writing of local historical narratives of all Christian communities of the African Independent Churches (AICs).

Rev Martey said the narrative of these stories by different local Christians would allow historians of African Christianity to gather materials of historic importance to give a broader picture of African Christian tradition.

The Most Rev Dr Daniel Okoh, Chairman, Governing Council of Good News Theological Seminary, said the Institution provided the platform to train Pastors and Christians to confidently preach the Gospel in the African context to touch lives both in Africa and beyond.

He said the Seminary also placed people on the right path to receive guidance to be able to grow in the understanding of the knowledge of God.

The Chairman said the world’s challenges could only be surmounted if Christians all over the world remained united.

Rev Prof Thomas A. Oduro, President, Good News Theological Seminary, said the Seminary developed an extensive extra-curricular programme in 2014, including sensitizing catchment communities on diseases like HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis.

He said 50 acres of land had been leased for agricultural production and for local farmers to be taught new and improved skills of farmingto alleviate poverty and hunger.

Rev Oduro said the Seminary had constructed a Gari processing centre and two other training centres.

“In addition, the Seminary is nursing 64 acres of palm trees to be distributed among the communities for youth and women.”

“Five dams have been dug to ensure all-year access to water for farming. The skills development programme is not limited to Christians; learners include Muslims and Traditional religions,” he added.

He said in the next 50 years, the Seminary would work at becoming a pastoral and theological hub for all leaders and members of both AIC and non-AIC members in Africa and beyond.

The President said the Seminary’s vision was to offer post-graduate degrees and become a research and publishing centre of African Independent Churches worldwide.