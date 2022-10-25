Give regular updates on the economy – OccupyGhana to Akufo-Addo

OccupyGhana, a pressure group, has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to give regular updates to the citizenry on the economy as he did during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Group said that would give assurance to the public and investors that the government was working to fix the economy.

The call comes in the wake of the current economic hardship, which the Government, International Monetary Fund and World Bank, have largely attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

OccupyGhana noted that during the pandemic, the “Fellow Ghanaians” regular update by the President helped in managing the situation and urged the President to adopt same strategy to give hope to the populace as the government worked to fix the economy.

“No one expects the President to physically halt the fall of the cedi or conjure inflation away. However, it is imperative in such times that Ghanaians get the reassurance that their elected leader is doing all he can and that he cares,” OccupyGhana said.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Group on Monday on the fast depreciation of the Cedi against its major trading partners, particularly, the dollar, which they said required “authoritative leadership” to address.

“The cedi is ‘burning’. The Ghanaian economy is in tatters. It is a disaster. Yet we do not see commanding leadership in this matter.

“Though the current situation warrants a response like the one the COVID-19 pandemic got, the nation is yet to see such commanding leadership on the President’s part,” Occupy Ghana said, noting that the “reassurance is sorely lacking”.

The Group said the lack of “visible leadership” and action, including regular updates by the President had created a vacuum that needed to be filled immediately.

“… That vacuum needs to be filled for the stability and future of our dear country

,” OccupyGhana stressed.