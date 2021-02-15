A greater number of Ghanaian young adults are unemployed because they have failed to give the president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and his New Patriotic Party NPP government work to do.

Often than not you hear these unemployed going on demonstrations and pointing accusing fingers at the president and his government for failing to create employment in the country.

But how many of these young energetic but unemployed youth have an ideas or passions of doing something to create the job and subsequently generate income out of it?

The myth majority of these unemployed have to deal with is only the president and his government have to create jobs for people to earn their wages and salaries to live responsible lives.

But you will agree with that, the people have also failed to put out ideas, policies and programmes for the president and his government to implement to create the necessary jobs to engage them to earn their wages and salaries to live responsible lives.

The truth of the matter is that the president and his government creates the enabling environment for the jobs to be created so that it will collect taxes to generate revenue to carry out social interventions to cushion the people.

That means chiefs, clergy, academics, research fellows, policy think tanks and even ordinary citizens must come out with ideas, policies and programmes for the government to implement to develop the country.

So instead of people without jobs going on demonstrations, they to come out with ideas to draw policies and programmes they believe when implemented by the government can create the necessary jobs for them to earn their wages and salaries to live responsible lives.

Although it is their fundamental human rights to demonstrate and ask the government to cushion them through job creation, most of the demonstrations doesn’t serve the purpose as protesters are hired by opposition party activists to destabilize the government.

Should the president meet the unemployed demonstrators at the picketing line and ask them what jobs they would like to be hired for? Trust me majority of demonstrators won’t be able to tell the president what skills they have for what job they are able to take.

Meanwhile, they are always wearing red bands or cladding in red hitting the picketing lines to accuse the president and his government of not creating jobs in the country.

First thing one needs to know is what passion he or she has in doing something and has gain an experience to demonstrate efficiency and quality.

After all employment is acquisition of knowledge and skills of doing what you are passionate about to create the job, earn a wage or salary for what you are doing.

That means to get a call up for a job, one needs to be able to demonstrate requisite knowledge and skills which when hired could apply to increase production and maximize profit.

When one has this idea, the complain of being jobless that develops into hating the government for not creating jobs for them to earn their wages and salaries to live responsible lives, will give way to skills training, self-employment and revolution of cottage industries, generation of income and revenue to development the country.

Come to think of it, the number of hours we wasted on demonstrations. Couldn’t we spend such hours for skills training and the impact it will make in each and every individual person’s life.

In the developed world, you see each and every one embarking on self-employment where they apply their acquired knowledge and skills in doing something they are passionate about thereby creating job and income for themselves.

Here in Canada, where democracy thrives not much demonstrations take place because people are more concern about acquiring knowledge and skills, applying them to create self-employment to generate income to live a responsible life.

That is what is happening in the developed countries where the individual acquire knowledge and skills in a certain profession, apply for job placement, negotiate on wage or salary and apply the skills and get paid for it.

The government only creates the enabling environment by rolling out human resource training programmes to create the work force for the industries to hire and generate its revenue by collecting taxes to provide social services such as health insurance, scholarships, construction of roads and houses.

Where as in Ghana, even people are not taking advantage of the various skills and apprenticeship programmes to acquire requisite knowledge and skills to be readily available for employment but rather keep accusing the government for lack of jobs in the country.

It is now time for the young and energetic youth of the motherland Ghana to change from going on useless, empty and wasteful demonstrations to acquiring requisite knowledge and skills to make them available for the employment market to earn their wages and salaries to live a responsible life.