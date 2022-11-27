Give till it hurts this Christmas – Clergyman

Dr. Eddie Tetteh, the Lead Pastor for Berea Believers Chapel (BBC) Assemblies of God Church, has encouraged christians to give and support the needy in spite of the economic challenges.

In a sermon on Sunday, he said there was more blessings in giving, especially at one’s worst financial state.

He commended non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and individuals who were supporting the less privileged during the economic hardship and urged Christians to show such love to the poor.

“Giving now can guarantee your future blessings.., ” he stressed.