Give urgent attention to Bawku conflict- Women Mediators

The Network of Women Mediators in Ghana has called on the government as a matter of urgency to give the necessary attention to the conflict in Bawku in the Upper East Region.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Place: Issued in Accra

Date: 21ST February, 2023

TITLE: BAWKU CONFLICT MUST BE GIVEN URGENT NATIONAL ATTENTION

The Network of Women Mediators in Ghana, an affiliate of the Women Mediators Across The Commonwealth and the Global Alliance of Women Mediators Network has taken note of the deterioration of the Bawku Conflict.

The Network is concerned that the recent happenings threaten to further exacerbate the existing tensions in the community. The conflict has become a threat to state security and therefore requires urgent state led actions for peace and security to thrive.

It is quite clear that the conflict has taken a downward trend with much more complexities than before. We have noted that the people, especially the parties in the conflict are beginning to lose trust in the current response mechanisms, including the securitized strategies and the judicial interpretations to resolve this conflict.

The Network of Women Mediators in Ghana is deeply concerned about innocent lives lost in the Bawku conflict so far and its dire impact on the quality of life of all citizens in the area. The dreadful impact of the conflict is especially aggravated on women and children as schools close down and health official flee the area. About 27 pregnant women are reported to have died between 2021 and 2022 because health professionals have absconded the conflict area; the threat to the education of children, and the impact of livelihood of many citizens, especially on women has become a dire issue which requires Government urgent attention.

Considering all the above, the Network of Women Mediators in Ghana reiterate that the Bawku Conflict can no longer be described as a communal conflict. We are concerned that extremist groups can take advantage of the vulnerability created by the conflict resulting in a likely flow of violence from extremists groups across the border. Ghana risk the spread of violence to other parts of the country if urgent action is not taken to curb the violence in Bawku. Government of Ghana must therefore urgently come out with an official response to the crisis. The Network is calling on the parties in the conflict and the Government of Ghanato urgently take the following steps to restore peace to the area and prevent thesituation from getting worse:

1. All parties to the conflict must cease fire and commit to dialogue in search for collective solution for all stand to loose in a conflict like this.

2. Government must initiate and support an inclusive political dialogue process that seeks the interests and needs of the affected people and the nation state of Ghana as a country.

3. Urgently appoint a committee of eminent chiefs to lead the political dialogue with lessons from the Dagbon mediation process.

4. The conflict has been politicized enough with no solution. Politicians should commit to work together in search of a lasting solution to the conflict, by committing to be part and actively participating in the political dialogue process.

5. The Media must be circumspect in their reportage, as certain reportage only stirs emotions for parties in conflict to stick to their positions rather than listen to alternative ways of responding to situations. Media houses who cause further tensions through their reportage, such as false reportage should be sanctioned by state security agencies.

6. Vulnerable groups especially women, children, elderly and persons with disability must be protected by the security agencies and both parties should commit to doing this as part of their commitment for a peaceful resolution of this as part of their commitment for a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

7. We call on the national security apparatus to be proactive, use intelligence and early warning to prevent the conflict from getting worse. We reiterate our call for a state-led process to address the Bawku Conflict. The network of Women Mediators in Ghana consists of trained women mediators across Ghana. The group is affiliated to the Women Mediators in the Commonwealth.

Signed by

Conveners:

Mrs. Theodora Williams Anti and Mrs. Janet Adama Mohammed