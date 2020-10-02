President Akufo-Addo has appealed for support for parliamentary candidates contesting on the ticket of the NPP in the upcoming elections in the Eastern Region.

He called on the people of the Eastern Region to give the NPP “a clean sweep” of all the 33 parliamentary seats in the region as an endorsement of his good works.

The President made the appeal when he introduced all 33 candidates including; incumbents at a meeting with the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs in Koforidua.

He said vote for all 33 candidates in the region, would ensure majority in the house of Parliament, which in turn would give him the needed backing to continue with his vision and developmental projects.

Currently, the NPP has 27 out of the 33 seats in the region, while the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has the remaining six seats.

President Akufo-Addo is on a three-day tour of the region from Thursday to Sunday and is expected to commission, inspect ongoing projects and cut sod for beginning of developmental projects.

He is billed to commission various GetFund projects in New Juaben North and South, Kwahu East and Kwahu North and cut sod for construction of District hospitals in Atiwa East and West and Achiase Districts.

The President would also pay courtesy call on the Okyenhene and the Okyeman Council and the Chiefs and people of the Kwahu traditional area.