There are few family bonding experiences that create cherished memories quite like settling down for a snuggle on the couch and enjoying a family-friendly movie or series together.

With the kids in the closing week of the virtual school term having control of what the kids have access to is key for many parents.

In celebration of World Parents Day in July, GOtv and DStv are sharing some of our favourite shows that your family will enjoy.

We believe that programme restrictions should be up to each parent to control, which is why you’ll find age-appropriate gradings on all our programmes as well as a Parental Control Function.

You can manage the restrictions on the Parental Control Function to ensure safe viewing for your kids even when you’re not around. This useful function is just one of the ways that DStv and GOtv are striving to provide parents with more control and greater peace of mind.

What is Parental Control?

Parental Control is a value-added feature that lets you control the TV shows and movies that your children can access. You’ll feel reassured knowing that your impressionable little ones aren’t exposed to any harmful or inappropriate content in your absence.

If your children do attempt to access any potentially dangerous content outside of your selected PG rating, a pop-up box will appear asking for your PIN code. Without the PIN code, the show or movie will remain blocked.

How to activate Parental Control on DStv

Here is a simple step-by-step guide to using the DStv function:

Those with PVR decoders:

• Start by pressing the Menu button on the DStv remote control.

• From there, select the ‘Parental Control’ Option and key in your pin code. If you have yet to personalise your pin code, the default code is 1234.

• Next, select ‘Parental Levels’ and then choose the appropriate PG Rating based on your children’s age.

• Selecting ‘Family’ or ‘PG13’ will block all programmes with a rating of 16 and above.

• Click Accept to apply the new settings.

• Press ‘Exit’ to return to your regular viewing.

Households with other decoder models:

• Press the Menu button on your remote and select the ‘Parental Control’ option. Enter your pin code or the default code (1234) and select ‘User Defined’.

• You can change the default code by entering your own code and selecting ‘change pin’.

• Scroll to ‘Parental Levels’ and then choose the appropriate PG Rating based on your children’s age.

• Press ‘OK’ to save and implement the settings.

• Press ‘Exit’ to return to your regular viewing.

How to activate Parental Control on GOtv

• Press the Menu button on your remote and select the ‘Parental Control’ option.

• Key in the default pin code, 1234 (You can change the default code by entering the code of your choice and selecting change pin).

• Select your preferred PG rating blocking option. If you select ‘Total Blocking’, all channels will be blocked.

• You can personalise the channel blocking if preferred.

• Want to cancel your settings later? Select the ‘Reset All’ option in the Parental Control menu.

Family-friendly shows and channels

The ultimate channel for the little ones? You can’t go wrong with Cartoon Network (DStv – Channel 136) for your kids’ best-loved toon stars. There are engaging cartoons for youngsters of all ages some of which parents are sure to adore, too.

Catch Mao Mao Heroes of Pure Heart on 27 July 2020 at 1:53pm and watch as this cute cat and his friends work hard to protect their valley’s citizens from evil.

With schools closing for the next few weeks, catch Da Vinci on DStv – Channel 318 and GOtv – Channel 157. This edutainment channel broadcasts educational content for younger viewers, providing insight into real questions that our children have, with humour, imagination, and a meaningful takeaway.

Teenage Boss, which airs on Da Vinci on Monday, 27 July at 2:13pm, is a great show to help teach kids all about the value of a budget and saving money.

Another family-friendly classic that will appeal to all ages is the Nickelodeon channel. You’ll find Dora the Explorer, Sponge Bob Square Pants and other Nickelodeon heroes on DStv Channel 305 and GOtv Channel 153 in Ghana.

Alvin and the Chipmunks is another sure-fire winner, airing on 29 July at 5:10am.

For the parents only

Mom, Dad and other older family members need some quality TV time, too! Here’s a list of some of the best channels and shows to watch in celebration of World Parents Day once you’ve tucked the kids into bed or distracted them with a toy or two.

Are reality shows your guilty pleasure? Catch BB Naija 24/7 on DStv Channel 198 and on GOtv Max and Plus packages on Channel 129.

Now in Season 5, this popular reality show sees contestants living in an isolated house around the clock, all trying their best to win the $100 000 cash prize. Drama and mayhem are practically guaranteed.

Tune in to the latest Nollywood masterpieces on ROK 2, DStv Channel 169 (Premium, Compact Plus, Compact and Family customers) and GOtv Max, Channel 117.

ROK 3 showcases the best of Ghanaian movies and TV series in English and Twi during the day, and the very best of West African music from 23:00 CAT each night.

Find ROK 3 on DStv Channel 164 on Premium, Compact+, Compact, Family and Access customers, and on GOtv Max and Plus, Channel 118.

Look out for popular titles such as; Black & White, Banks Chronicles, Born Again, Ama Pooley and Coach Krakye.

Make the most of your viewing experience by downloading the DStv Now app to enjoy live streaming services and be sure to download the MyDStv and MyGOtv app to effortlessly manage your subscription from the comfort of your home.

