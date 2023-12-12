GIZ and SnooCODE team up on E-commerce Waste in Ghana

The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), GmbH and SnooCODE Limited signed an agreement to collaborate on a project aimed at reducing the environmental impact of single-use packaging from e-commerce deliveries in Ghana.

As part of the project, SnooCODE’s technology will be used to optimise delivery routes to ensure that distancestravelled by deliverymen are reduced, decreasing the carbon footprint of e-commerce delivery operations. While optimising delivery routes, SnooCODE’s proprietary verification technology will be used to secure the delivery process to ensure trust and security.

The project, dubbed “Innovative Packaging Solutions for Sustainable and Secure E-Commerce Deliveries,” aims to develop and pilot reusable packaging and security code-activated delivery bags to reduce waste and increase accountability in the delivery process.

As e-commerce grows in Ghana, so does the amount of packaging waste it generates. Single-use boxes, envelopes and bags end up in landfills. This project seeks to mitigate that environmental impact through reusable delivery bags and enhanced traceability of shipments.

Under the agreement, SnooCODE will develop a mobile app to scan tag codes and verify deliveries, while GIZ will engage suppliers and vendors for the pilot project. SnooCODE will also contribute to workshops, customer service, and monitoring impact.

The partners aim to reduce single-use packaging, increase reuse and recycling, and build trust in e-commerce deliveries through the traceable tag codes.

“By collaborating with private sector partners like SnooCODE, GIZ can test and scale solutions to environmental problems exacerbated by the growth of e-commerce,” said Guskowski Cluster, Head of GIZ’s Network for Inclusive Economic Development (NIED).

The project aligns with Germany’s development cooperation objectives and GIZ’s focus on fostering sustainable economic development in Ghana.