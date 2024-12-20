GIZ Equips 150 Young Professionals with Technical Skills Under the ‘Female Talents in Construction’ Project

The German Cooperation (GIZ), in partnership with the Ghana Technical, Vocational, Education and Training (GTVET) Service, has successfully equipped 150 young professionals with vital technical skills through its ‘Female Talents in Construction’ (FTC) project.

The initiative, aimed at empowering young women, provides them with industry-relevant skills for employment in the male-dominated construction sector.

The FTC project offered an intensive three-month training program, comprising one month of theoretical learning and two months of practical skills training. The training covered technical skills upgrades, occupational health and safety, business development, and soft skills to ensure the participants are well-rounded professionals in the construction field.

Upon completion, the 150 participants are set to be licensed by the Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE) and will receive the prestigious German C-Certification, accredited by the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Ghana (AHK). This certification opens doors to a broader job market, not only in Ghana but also in Germany and other European countries.

At the graduation ceremony for the first cohort, Eunice Agyepong, Head of Component – Invest for Jobs at GIZ Ghana, emphasized the importance of empowering women to enter the construction industry. She pointed out that women’s involvement brings diverse perspectives and creativity to the sector, improving safety, environmental considerations, and teamwork dynamics. Agyepong stressed that infrastructure development is key to Ghana’s growth, and inclusive participation is essential for creating structures that serve all members of society.

Juliana Nkrumah, Director of the Ghana TVET Service for Greater Accra, highlighted the project’s role in helping young females discover their potential and vision for solving real-world problems in the construction industry. She noted the impact of having women in leadership roles within the sector, both as role models for future generations and as agents of change in breaking gender stereotypes.

The low representation of women in Ghana’s construction sector — where they make up only 3% of the workforce, according to a 2020 ALIGN report — underscores the need for projects like FTC. By providing training and opportunities for women, the initiative aims to increase gender diversity, boost productivity, and address the sector’s labor demands.

A graduate of the program, Sedem Misroame, who completed a Welding and Fabrication course, expressed her excitement, especially about the German C-Certification, which will provide opportunities to work in Europe. She believes that the skills and tools gained through the program will help her compete in the construction industry.

The FTC project was implemented with the support of Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, representing the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), as part of the “Invest for Jobs” initiative under the Special Initiative “Decent Work for a Just Transition.” The project’s success was also supported by several partners, including the Ghana Institution of Engineering, the National Service Secretariat, and various construction companies and stakeholders.

With a focus on inclusivity, skill-building, and cross-border job opportunities, the FTC project is setting the stage for a more diverse, skilled, and resilient construction workforce in Ghana and beyond.