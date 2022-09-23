GIZ Ghana offers women free online financial literacy training

GIZ Ghana on Friday launched free online financial literacy training programme to empower Ghanaian women.

The programme dubbed: “ Making Remittances Work for You,” is under the Programme Migration and Diaspora, commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

The e-learning programme aims to educate people, particularly women, through an interactive online course on basic skills to manage their remittances from the diaspora productively.

The capacity-building measure is being implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft fir Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH in Ghana.

Mr Guskowski, Head of Sustainable Economic Development at GIZ Ghana, said online modules had already been designed to cover diaspora money transfers on relevant business-related areas such as entrepreneurship, insurance, savings, and investment.

“GIZ seeks to create a future worth living around the world, we hope to provide an engaging and robust online training product for women in remittance-receiving households, and to deliver this successfully to a pilot cohort of women,” he said.

He said that the programme would help improve the skills and confidence of women in using digital financial services to invest portions of remittances for sustainable economic development.

Remittance flows and their usage are gaining more traction in international discourses on migration and sustainable development.

Remittances have evolved into a reliable source of funds for accelerating human development, financial inclusion, and productive investment.

The product is on GIZ’s e-learning platform, Atingi, and can be accessed through www.atingi.org.

Ms Florence Hope-Wudu, Managing Partner, Purple Almond Consulting Service, said the focus on women was because they carried a heavier burden in balancing work and family.

The platform, she stated, would enable women to become financially literate and increase their knowledge on the need to inculcate the habit of savings.