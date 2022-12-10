GIZ Hands Over ECOWAS Vision 2050 Document To Management Of The Commission

The Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E Madame Damtien L. Tchintchibidja, has received the ECOWAS Vision 2050 documents on behalf of the management of the ECOWAS Commission from a delegation of GIZ led by the Country Director, GIZ in Nigeria, Dr. Markus Wagner. The handover ceremony took place at the ECOWAS Commission, Asokoro, Abuja, Nigeria.

In her welcome remarks, the Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E Madame Damtien L. Tchintchibidja, thanked the leadership of GIZ for providing both technical and financial support to the Commission in the development of the Vision documents. She noted that the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in December 2021 adopted the Vision 2050 as the development blue-print of the region for the next thirty years.

She stated that the Commission worked with all stakeholders in developing the new vision over the past two years including activities such as comprehensive evaluation of the ECOWAS Vision 2020, prospective study of the region to understand key political and socio-economic challenges, broad-based consultations across the region to gather the “Aspirations of the People” and drafting of the ECOWAS Vision 2050 by Technical Experts of Member States and Ministers. She urged GIZ to continue to support the Commission in the implementation of the Vision.

In his remarks, the Country Director, GIZ in Nigeria, Dr. Markus Wagner, said he was very impressed with the level of cooperation between ECOWAS and GIZ saying the new Vision document will open new vista of opportunities for the citizens of the sub-region based on aspirations expressed by the participating Member States. He added that the document will assist the new management of ECOWAS Commission in controlling and monitoring the course of development during their tenure as well as serve as a basis for negotiating with development partners for designing and executing people-oriented programmes. He pledged the continous cooperation and support of GIZ to the implementation of Vision 2050 documents by the ECOWAS Commission.