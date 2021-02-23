The German Development Cooperation (GIZ), has commissioned a Programme office at the Police Headquarters to build and strengthen police structures in promoting peace and stability.

The Centre, which is part of the GIZ Programme, dubbed “Programme to build and strengthen the police structures in selected partner countries in Africa,” is being implemented in eight other African countries, African Union and G5 Sahel Secretariat.

Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr Nathan Kofi Boakye, who commissioned the office on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, said the Police Service was ready to partner GIZ to transform the Service into a world class institution responsive to current trends in crime.

COP Boakye, who is also the Director General of Legal and Prosecutions Unit of the Ghana Police Service, said the Programme in Ghana would focus on police training system, area of accountability and community policing.

He said the Programme had assisted the curriculum review processes and was assisting the reforms in police training by resourcing its E-library.

So far, GIZ had procured 76 laptops, 57 projectors and projector screens, each, 57 Microsoft Office with license keys, 57 portable PA systems, 57 laptop bags, 15 Yamaha XTZ motorbikes and communication gadgets for some training schools and Police Professional Standards Bureau and the Community Policing Unit, COP Boakye added.

He said the Centre would foster good relationship between Ghana and Germany and help in coordinating their activities through the two-year Programme.

Ms Andrea Grimm, a representative from the German Embassy, said security and development were mutually interdependent and that there could be no development without security.

Ms Regina Bauerochse, Country Director of GIZ, Ghana, said GIZ had helped in developing videos on COVID-19 protocols in police stations and on patrol, securing the Service with Personal Protective Equipment to curb the spread of the pandemic.

She said her outfit had developed an implementation strategy to provide framework for identified training reforms for personnel on human rights conformable investigation skills.

Since 2008, GIZ has carried out the “Programme to build and strengthen the police structure in selected partner countries in Africa,” to strengthen police capacities.

It contributes to the promotion of peace and stability, the prevention of conflicts, security threats and improvement of human security by providing expert advice, training, providing essential equipment, among others.