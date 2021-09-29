GIZ supports Ghana Police with refurbished IT Classrooms and Laboratory

Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH on Tuesday handed over two refurbished National Police Training School Information Technology facilities equipped classrooms to the Ghana Police Service (GPS) for training of recruits in Information Communication Technology.

The Organization also handed over an equipped Police Training Academy Computer Laboratory for the training of senior police officers.

The projects were made possible through the cooperation of GPS with the “Programme to Build and Strengthen the Police Structures in Selected Partner Countries in Africa” (Police Programme).

The programme is funded by the German Federal Foreign Office and implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.

In all, the facilities contain 57 computers, six in one work stations, two white boards and relevant books relating to three thematic areas of cooperation namely; Training System, Accountability and Community Policing.

In a speech read on his behalf, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Acting Inspector General of Police (Ag. IGP) said the GPS was committed to its vision of becoming a world class Police Service capable of delivering a planned, democratic, protective and peaceful service up to the standard of international best practices.

To achieve this vision, he said several reform measures had been put in place by the Service.

Some of the laid down measures in the area of accountability include the establishment of a digital complaints management software at all four regional Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) offices.

Also, they have developed a tailor-made training course for PPSB officers.

In the area of Community Policing, the Ag. IGP said the GIZ programme had provided 15 motorbikes, 57 public address systems, projectors, screens and laptops for community policing approaches in a pilot region.

The programme also supported the GPS and a committee headed by Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr Yaagy Akuribah (Rtd.) and COP Mr. Manly Awini, the Director-General of Research, Planning, and Transformation to develop a comprehensive visibility and community policing strategy which was yet to be finalized.

“Together we are also developing an aide memoire on community policing for police officers and a brochure that shares our beliefs and concepts with the wider public.”

“Furthermore , we are developing a training course that helps us to train our police officers in the districts on our visibility and community policing practices,” he said.

He said the GIZ Programme benefited their Training System with support towards the Finalisation Workshop of their Training and Curriculum Review.

GIZ again supported the drafting of an Implementation Strategy for the implementation of approved training reforms spelt out in the Curriculum Review Committee’s Report, with a focus on the National Police Training School

The Programme also supported the GPS to develop a standardized Inspectors Training Course Training manual.

Dr Dampare thanked the German government for making Ghana a beneficiary of this important programme.

He urged GIZ and the Police to continue building themes and synergies to ensure that the programme objectives were achieved and by this, make a major contribution to their vision of building a world-class Police Service.

Mr Daniel Krull, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Ghana said they chose to partner with Ghana because they were impressed by her democratic history, respect for human rights, amongst others.

He encouraged the GPS to continue striving for professionally trained police officers.

The Ambassador said they should also build a police service that was trusted by the public, one that pro-actively fought police misconduct and prevented crime by building a strong relationship with citizens.