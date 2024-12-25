GJA Approves Creation of New Regional Branches and Membership Dues Increase

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has approved the establishment of six new regional branches, aligning with the six newly created administrative regions in the country.

This decision, made during an Emergency General Meeting (EGM) on 27 September 2024, aims to grant autonomy to the newly formed regions, in response to the creation of North East, Savannah, Bono East, Ahafo, Western North, and Oti regions in 2018.

A press release from the GJA, dated 24 December 2024 and signed by General Secretary Kofi Yeboah, confirmed the approval, which also includes a significant increase in the monthly membership dues. Effective January 1, 2025, membership dues will rise from GH₵20 to GH₵50, a decision made to address the association’s growing administrative costs. The increment follows a period during which the dues had remained unchanged, and the GJA believes the adjustment is necessary for financial sustainability.

The EGM, convened by the National Executive, also addressed other key matters, such as the introduction of membership ID cards with a validity period of six years, renewable every two years. In addition, the GJA members approved the payment of a commission to those securing sponsorships for the association’s activities, with the National Executive tasked with drafting a policy for the payment process.

The new regional branches will operate autonomously, and nominations for regional executive positions in the upcoming GJA elections in 2025 will be opened for members in these regions. Tema, alongside the six newly created regions, will also have its own branch.

The association urged members to settle any outstanding dues for 2024 and prior years by December 31, 2024, in order to maintain good standing and eligibility for voting rights and participation in the 2025 GJA Media Awards.

In closing, the GJA extended Christmas wishes to its members, expressing gratitude for their continued support as the association moves forward with its plans to strengthen regional operations and enhance its overall impact on the media landscape.