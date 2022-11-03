GJA Awards Seven Journalists in Northern Region

Seven journalists, who distinguished themselves through their work in 2021, have been recognised during the Northern Region Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards held on Wednesday night in Tamale.

They were Mrs Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor, a Chief Reporter from the Ghana News Agency, who was adjudged Best Reporter in Road Safety, Mr Mohammed Fugu of the Daily Graphic, who was adjudged Best Reporter in Tourism, and Culture, and Disability Reporting, and Ms Joyce Kantam Kolamong of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, who was adjudged Best Reporter in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Reporting, and Disability Reporting.

The rest were Prince Kwami Tamakloe of the Rainbow FM, who was adjudged Best Reporter in Health, Eric Kombat of the Daily Guide, who was adjudged Best Reporter in Agriculture, Mohammed Amin Alabira of CITI News, who was adjudged Best Reporter in Rural Reporting, and Christopher Amoako of TV3, who was adjudged Best Reporter in Education.

Mr Mohammed Fugu of the Daily Graphic was declared The Regional Best Journalist of the Year, 2021.

They all received certificates and plaques, and financial packages, which would be presented to them subsequently.

Nkpiligi FM located at Bole in the Savannah Region, Neesim FM in Tamale, Nobya FM located at Nalerigu in the North East Region and Sagani TV in Tamale were given citations for their contribution to development of society.

Special citations were also given to Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, and Buipewura Jinapor II, Paramount Chief of Buipe Traditional Area, for their support towards media development in the country.

Northern Electricity Distribution Company Limited and Ghana Developing Communities Association, a non-governmental organisation, were also given citations for their continued support for journalists in the region.

The event, the second in the series, was on the theme: “Promoting Tourism and Culture to create Jobs: The Role of the Media”.

A representative of the Buipewura Jinapor II, Paramount Chief of Buipe Traditional Area in the Savannah Region, chaired the event, which was attended by government representatives including the Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, the Regional Ministers of Northern and North East Regions, representative of the Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive, partners of the GJA, media practitioners amongst other stakeholders.

Mr Fugu, in a remark after being declared The Regional Best Journalist of the Year, 2021 said the award was an honour that would challenge him to work harder.

He encouraged journalists to persevere in their line of work for the development of northern Ghana despite the setbacks associated with the job.

Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, who was the Special Guest, expressed his continued support to journalists to help promote media development in the country and urged journalists to promote the tourism sites of the country to attract more tourists and generate revenue for the country.

Mr Yakubu Abdul-Majeed, Northern Regional Chairman of GJA said the GJA was embarking on a project to build a Secretariat in the region and called on stakeholders to support it to realise the dream.