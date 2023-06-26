GJA Chairman advocates for journalists to receive fair salaries

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), has appealed to government, and owners of media houses to pay journalists deserving salaries.

He urged media houses to lobby for the provision of tools and equipment necessary to ease the work of journalists.

He further solicited incentives for journalists in the regions, indicating that such would be a motivation for journalists to carry out their duties.

Mr Abdul-Majeed made the appeal at a socialisation and dinner ceremony organised by the Northern Regional branch of GJA for journalists and media practitioners, representatives of NGOs, corporate bodies and state institutions in the Northern Region in Tamale.

He bemoaned the frequent attacks on journalists in the region and all over the country, saying “Journalists are not dogs. We are not goats, sheep that can be kicked, slapped and beaten at any given moment.”

He pledged the support of the Northern Regional GJA Executive to defend journalists in the region and said, “Whoever attempts to attack or attacks any journalist in the region will be made to face the full rigours of the law.”