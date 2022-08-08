GJA condemns attack on Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, mourns with Bernard Avle

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has condemned an alleged attack on Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, Director of News of Accra-based Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN).

It also condoled with Bernard Koku Avle, General Manager of Citi FM/Citi TV over the lost of his wife.

The alleged attacked by unknown assailants occurred on Saturday, August 6, 2022, a statement issued and signed by Mr Kofi Yeboah, General Secretary of the GJA, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, on Sunday, said.

It said the incident was reported to have occurred when the unknown assailants, riding on a motorbike, attacked the broadcast journalist with sharp objects and attempted to set him ablaze when he was returning from Kuntunse to Accra.

The statement said it found the attack heinous and dastardly, and called on the Ghana Police Service to launch immediate investigations into the attack.

It urged the public to support the police in their investigations to bring the perpetrators to face the law.

“The GJA wishes Kofi Adoma Nwanwani a speedy recovery, ”it added.

Meanwhile, the Association asked for the good Lord to strengthen Mr Avle, his children and family for the lost of their loved one.

“The GJA has contacted the two broadcast journalists to sympathise with them,” it said.

The death of the wife of the Morning Show Host and former Journalist of the Year occurred on Thursday, August 4, 2022.