GJA Demands Justice for Journalists Assaulted at Council of State Election

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has vowed to seek justice for journalists who were brutally attacked while covering the Council of State election at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council on February 11.

The incident, which left four journalists hospitalized, has drawn widespread condemnation and renewed concerns about the safety of media practitioners in Ghana.

The attack was reportedly carried out by a group of muscular men, believed to be affiliated with the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), who stormed the election venue and disrupted the process. Amidst the chaos, the assailants destroyed ballots as Electoral Commission officials were sorting them, escalating tensions and triggering violence. Journalists attempting to document the events became targets, suffering physical assaults severe enough to require medical treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and other facilities.

Describing the attack as “heinous and unprovoked,” GJA Ashanti Regional Chairman, Kingsley E. Hope, issued a strongly worded statement condemning the violence. He emphasized that the incident was not only an assault on individual journalists but a direct attack on press freedom. “The fact that this attack occurred in broad daylight, with impunity, is a damning indictment of the authorities’ failure to protect journalists,” he declared.

The GJA has since assisted the victims in reporting the assault to the police and is demanding swift action to identify and prosecute those responsible. The association warned that such violence is becoming a disturbing pattern of intimidation against journalists and must not be allowed to continue. “Attacks on journalists not only harm individuals but also erode trust in institutions and undermine the public’s right to information,” the statement read.

Beyond seeking justice, the GJA is calling for broader reforms to enhance protections for journalists, urging both national and international authorities to ensure that media practitioners can work without fear of violence or retribution. “We stand in solidarity with the victims and all journalists who face threats, intimidation, and violence in the pursuit of truth. The GJA will not be silenced, and we will continue to demand justice and accountability,” Hope affirmed.

The attack has sparked outrage among media organizations, civil society groups, and press freedom advocates, all of whom stress the urgent need for stronger protections for journalists. With Ghana traditionally viewed as a beacon of democracy and press freedom in West Africa, the growing trend of assaults against journalists raises serious concerns about the country’s commitment to upholding those values. As the case unfolds, all eyes are on the authorities to see whether justice will be served or if impunity will once again prevail.