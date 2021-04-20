The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) on Tuesday extended the date to May 4, 2021, for the filing of nomination by candidates for the national and regional elections.

“The Elections Committee of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) wishes to inform members that the closing date for the nomination of candidates has been extended from Tuesday, 27th April, 2021 to 4th May, 2021 at 5pm,” the Association said.

In a statement signed by Mr Osei Kwadwo Addo, Chairman, Elections Committee of GJA, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, the GJA said the filing fees remained unchanged with the President and Vice-President positions pegged at GHC3,000 and GHC2,000, respectively.

Filing fees for other positions are: General Secretary, GHC1,000; Organising Secretary, GHC1,000; Treasurer, GHC1,000; Public Affairs, GHC1,000; and Regional Chairperson, GHC1,000.

All other regional positions combined is GHC8,000, it added.

The Association urged interested persons to visit www.gja.ghana.org to obtain the nomination forms.

“Filing fees should be paid into GJA’s account at NIB-1112037799401. The Elections Committee apologises for the mix-up in the previous account number communicated,” the statement said.